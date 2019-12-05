Shahzad Akbar says Shehbaz’s family assets increased by 70pc in last 10 years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has offered financial assistance to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to fight legal battle against the Daily Mail, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Shahzad Akbar said Shehbaz Sharif avoided to comment on the news of Daily Mail published against him.

He said assets of the Shehbaz Sharif family rapidly increased upto 70 percent in recent past.

He said the Sharif family laundered money through more than 200 TTs and setup new business in last 10 years.

Shahzad Akbar said flimsy companies were set up by the Sharif Family for money laundering. The companies which were formed in 2015, astonishingly done business of Rs 7 billion.

Shehbaz’s claims of not doing corruption of a single penny are false. “His corruption story includes transformation of billions of rupees through illegal means.”

Read more: NAB takes back petition for suspension of bail to Shehbaz Sharif in SC

He also asked 18 questions from the PML-N president through media. He said we have gathered enough proofs against Shehbaz over his financial irregularities.

Shahzad Akbar requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to immediately look into the matter of Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption.

He said the looted money of the taxpayers will be brought back to the country.

The Opposition Leader Shehbaz is currently in London to look after his ailing elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

