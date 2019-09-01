Shaikh Rasheed says wanted to run Pakistan Railways beyond politics

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, on Sunday said that he wanted to run state-owned Pakistan Railways (PR) beyond politics, ARY News reported.

Shaikh Rasheed, while addressing an event in Lahore, said, “We are running 138 trains daily and I want to run the railway beyond politics. We have made all of the TLA [temporary labour appointment] employees permanent and now we are heading towards ending deficit of the entity within the next five years.”

“Imran Khan is my friend and brother. Our intentions are good to bring the national entity out of the crisis. There would be no corruption in the entity if the chairman, CEO and concerned minister were honest.

He gave credit to efforts of PR officers and labourers, saying, “All trains are running through the efforts of our officers and labourers.”

While commenting over the issue of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Rasheed said that not a single ruler has fought for Kashmir dispute in past with such passion.

“Kashmiris are fighting for freedom for the last 72 years. I will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Muharram-ul-Haraam,” he announced.

He urged the opposition and the government to come on the same page for the Kashmiris.

Answering to a question, the minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] to anyone at any cost.

Comments

comments