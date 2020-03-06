YouTuber Sham Idrees, wife blessed with a daughter

Web Analytics
YouTubers Sham Idrees and his wife Seher (Queen Froggy) welcomed a little bundle of joy with a post on Instagram. 

The new parents shared on social media that they have been blessed with a daughter whom they have named Sierra Idrees.

Sham took to Instagram to share a photo of the newborn holding her parent’s hand and wrote “Alhamdulillah We are blessed to announce the arrival of our baby girl. Please keep her in your prayers! Say Mashaa’Allah.”

She was born on February 29.

Sierra’s parents made an Instagram account for her already and the seven days old girl has more than 57,000 people following her on the platform.

For people asking for photographs of the newborn, Idrees tweeted “Wait a little while, let her grow up. She’s too precious and tiny. Just keep her in your prayers.”

