Shandur-Chitral alternate route to promote tourism: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday an economic revolution will come upon completion of developmental projects in the province.

Talking to a delegation of members of provincial assembly in Peshawar today, he said trade activities will boost in Southern districts with completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan motorway.

The chief minister said the alternate route of CPEC from Shandur to Chitral will promote tourism in the area.

Mahmood Khan said efforts are also being made to enhance trade with Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

Earlier this week, the chief minister had said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to boost agriculture will help strengthen economy of the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of PM initiative for backyard poultry in Peshawar, CM Mahmood said agriculture emergency programme was aimed at supporting poor segment of the society especially women, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mahmood Khan said, “Provincial government has recently started a programme to provide cheap electricity to industrial units in the province.”

He said some political leaders were out to bring people on roads to disrupt the process of development and prosperity of the country.

