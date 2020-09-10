Mentally-ill man guns down three in Shangla: Police

SHANGLA: Three people were gunned down in Shawa, an area of Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect who is said to be mentally-ill opened fire in his house, killing three people including his wife on the spot.

Meanwhile, the father of the suspect sustained bullet injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. The assailant has been taken into custody.

In another incident of multiple gunfire deaths in Sheikhupura earlier this year, five people were gunned down on Friday over an old enmity.

Read more: Five of a family gunned down in Sargodha

As per details, unidentified armed men had opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were on their way for a court appearance when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash has claimed 12 lives so far, and a few days earlier, two members of a family were shot dead over the dispute.

The deceased were identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.

