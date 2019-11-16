Sharif family acquires services of Dr. Tahir Shamsi for ailing Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Sharif family has acquired services of Dr. Tahir Shamsi, head of the National Institute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD), as the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remains critical.

According to sources, Dr. Tahir Shamsi will examine the PML-N supremo today and his medication is likely to be changed in the light of medical tests.

The medical board of Sharif Medical City and Dr. Tahir Shamsi will hold a meeting shortly to deliberate on the erstwhile premier’s health condition, sources said.

The blood spots and swelling on Sharif’s body have not reduced yet.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) yesterday, had rejected a plea by the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to dismiss a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for being “non-maintainable.”

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, had ruled that this court can hear the PML-N supremo’s petition through which he sought directives for the government to strike his name off the no-fly list so that he can go abroad for medical treatment.

It is pertinent to note here that the federal cabinet’s subcommittee on Wednesday finally decided to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment for four weeks however Sharif family will have to submit surety bond of 7 billion rupees, a demand the PML-N terms “illegal”.

The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

