Entire nation knows Sharif family ‘ringleader’ of sugar mafia: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet on Friday assailed the Sharif family saying the entire nation knows that it is the ringleader of the sugar mafia in the country.

“They used politics for business as greed for wealth remained the central plank of their politics,” he said, alleging that they mercilessly used national institutions for personal gains.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics is for the rights of the poor while the ‘Sharif mafia’ always exploited public.

پوری قوم جانتی ہےکہ شوگر مافیا کا سب سے بڑا سرغنہ شریف خاندان ہے۔انہوں نے سیاست کو کاروبار کیلئے استعمال کیا۔دولت کی ہوس ان کی سیاست کا محور رہا جس کیلئے انہوں نے اداروں کا بے دردی سےاستعمال کیا۔عمران خان کی سیاست غریب عوام کے حقوق کیلئےہے۔شریف مافیا نے ہمیشہ عوام کا استحصال کیا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 22, 2020

Read More: Government makes forensic report of inquiry commission on sugar public

Following the federal cabinet’s approval, the government on Thursday made the inquiry report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission public.

Briefing newsmen after the special cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said the present government is firmly committed to ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

He said it was Prime Minister Khan who ordered the inquiry as the common man was the main victim of the loot and plunder on account of the sugar and flour shortages. He said the prime minister has also issued directives to the Cabinet Secretary to gather the details of the assets of unelected advisers and special assistants and make them public.

Read More: Khaqan Abbasi gave massive subsidy on sugar worth Rs20 bln: Shahzad Akbar

Comments

comments