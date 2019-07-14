Sharif family plundered even aid for quake affectees: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that Shairf family not only looted the taxpayer’s money but plundered even the aid by foreign donors meant for the relief of earthquake affectees, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Dr Firdous said that Sharif family had been using public office to protect their business interests.

Responding to a question about a report published in the Daily Mail, Dr Firdous said that Sharif family had earned a bad name for the country by its involvement in money laundering and corruption at the international level.

Read More: British paper reveals money laundering of millions of pounds aid to Shehbaz govt in Punjab

The special assistant said that the family acted like a mafia which not only looted the national exchequer but provided umbrella to their corruption by blackmailing and maligning national institutions and eliminating opponents.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all measures to restore the lost glory of the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for the rights of the people of Pakistan and to restore the honor of green passport.

Comments

comments