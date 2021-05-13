Web Analytics
Shahbaz Sharif can’t travel now, lands in ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has Thursday finally put opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) after it received approval from the federal cabinet’s sub-committee overseeing the matter, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details shared by the interior ministry sources, the federal cabinet has directed the concerned department via a circulation summary earlier today.

Earlier yesterday, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet decided to place the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President’s name on ECL.

READ: Cabinet body decides to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on no-fly list

Sharing the details in a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the sub-committee meeting has decided to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list on the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“A recommendation has been conveyed to the cabinet that will make a final decision in this regard,” the interior minister said.

He said that SAPM on accountability Shahzad Akbar informed him that Shahbaz’s name was not placed on the blacklist.

“Shahbaz is a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, who has fled the country,” Sheikh Rasheed said adding that they have not received any application from PML-N leader to allow him to travel abroad.

READ: NAB wants Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL: sources

It was reported earlier this week that NAB approached Interior Ministry to put Sharif’s name on ECL since he is the prime accused in a money laundering reference.

