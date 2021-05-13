ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has Thursday finally put opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) after it received approval from the federal cabinet’s sub-committee overseeing the matter, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details shared by the interior ministry sources, the federal cabinet has directed the concerned department via a circulation summary earlier today.

Earlier yesterday, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet decided to place the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President’s name on ECL.

Sharing the details in a presser, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the sub-committee meeting has decided to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list on the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“A recommendation has been conveyed to the cabinet that will make a final decision in this regard,” the interior minister said.

He said that SAPM on accountability Shahzad Akbar informed him that Shahbaz’s name was not placed on the blacklist.

“Shahbaz is a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, who has fled the country,” Sheikh Rasheed said adding that they have not received any application from PML-N leader to allow him to travel abroad.

It was reported earlier this week that NAB approached Interior Ministry to put Sharif’s name on ECL since he is the prime accused in a money laundering reference.

