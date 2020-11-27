Court defers indictment of Sharjeel Memon in assets case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Friday deferred indictment of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in assets case until December 18, ARY News reported.

The indictment was deferred due non-appearance of the former minister before the court. The counsel of Sharjeel Memon apprised the court that his client has contracted coronavirus and currently is in self-isolation and cannot appear before the court.

The court, while directing the accused to ensure their presence on the next hearing of the case adjourned the proceedings until December 18.

The assets beyond means corruption reference accuses PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and other suspects of financial irregularities.

The reference also stated the presence of records, which confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects. The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion. Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

