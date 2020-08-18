Court summons Sharjeel Memon in liquor recovery case

KARACHI:The City Court has directed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon to appear before court on September 5 in liquor recovery case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Memon skipped today’s court appearance and submitted a plea for exemption from court appearance. However, the court only granted a single day exemption from court appearance and directed him to ensure his appearance before the court on September 5.

The court has also summoned witnesses of the prosecution on the same date.

Earlier this year, the former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon along with four accused were indicted in recovery of liquor bottles case.

The PPP leader, his three servants – Shakar Din, Mushtaque Ali and Muhammad Jam -, Central Jail, Karachi assistant superintendent Naseem Ahmed and Habib Ahmed had been named as accused in the investigation report.

Read more: Sharjeel shifted to jail after recovery of liquor bottles from hospital room

On September 1, last year, the then chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had paid a surprise visit to the Ziauddin Hospital where he found three bottles of liquor in the room of the incarcerated PPP leader.

Subsequently, Memon was shifted to Central Jail, Karachi and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him with the Darakshan police station.

Memon’s servants had admitted to tampering with evidence. Shakar Din had confessed that he threw the bottles into a dustbin in order to discard the evidence.

