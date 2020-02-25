KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon along with four accused on Tuesday were indicted in recovery of liquor bottles case, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader, his three servants – Shakar Din, Mushtaque Ali and Muhammad Jam -, Central Jail, Karachi assistant superintendent Naseem Ahmed and Habib Ahmed have been named as accused in the investigation report.

The hearing was held in the court of Judicial Magistrate South, in which Sharjeel Memon and other accused appeared.

The court indicted Sharjeel Memon and others in the case, however, they refused to accept the charges. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till March 18 after summoning the witnesses.

On September 1, last year, the then chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had paid a surprise visit to the Ziauddin Hospital where he found three bottles of liquor in the room of the incarcerated PPP leader.

Subsequently, Memon was shifted to Central Jail, Karachi and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him with the Darakshan police station.

Memon’s servants had admitted to tampering with evidence. Shakar Din had confessed that he threw the bottles into a dustbin in order to discard the evidence.

