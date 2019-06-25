Sharjeel Memon released from prison after SHC grants bail

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon was released from prison after Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail in a case pertaining to Rs5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh information and archives department, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The SHC has approved bail of the former provincial minister against surety bonds of Rs5million.

Earlier in the day, a two-judge bench comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Omar Sial approved the bail of the PPP leader.

The bench had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the defence and prosecution sides.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor contended that Memon has been accused of misuse of authority. A complaint was received against the Sindh government with regard to alleged award of advertisements at exorbitant rates, he added.

The investigation officer told the court that 17 people, including the PPP leader, were named accused in the case.

There are a total of 52 witnesses in the reference, out of which 10 have recorded their statements, he added.

Earlier in Oct 2017, a team of the NAB had arrested Sharjeel Memon after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail plea in the corruption case.

Previously, the SHC had turned down two separate applications moved by Memon seeking his release on bail.

Even though the PPP leader has been granted bail, he has other NAB cases against him.

