Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President Arif Alvi in Lahore

LAHORE: Indian politician and former Actor Shatrughan Sinha called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the meeting at the Governor House in Lahore, the President expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The President also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi government.

In response to Dr Alvi’s statement that AJK is a completely peaceful area, Mr Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.

Both officials agreed that there is a strong need to work for the promotion of peace in the subcontinent. Primarily the visit was a continuation of family ties.

The former Lok-Sabah member is on a visit to Pakistan to attend a wedding

It may be recalled that Mr Sinha had attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi in 2001 in Karachi.

