Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for former PM Shaukat Aziz

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shaukat Aziz in a reference pertaining to misuse of powers.

Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik issued the warrants against the ex-PM Shaukat Aziz following his continued absence in the case’s proceedings.

Shaukat Aziz had not been appearing before the court for last 10 hearings in a corruption reference filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge ordered the concerned embassy to comply with the court orders and ensure the former prime minister’s production before the court on next hearing.

The court adjourned the case hearing till February 25. Sources said that the former prime minister Shaukat Aziz is currently in the United States.

Earlier, the accountability court on October 11 had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shaukat Aziz over his continued absence from court hearings

The case against Aziz

NAB had filed a reference against Shaukat Aziz, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2004 to 2007 – over misuse of powers during his tenure as prime minister.

NAB contends that he had illegally appointed Mr Basharat Hasan Bashir as a consultant for the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) on Management Position-II (MP-II) pay scale.

The accountability watchdog maintains that the appointment of Bashir violated MP scale policy guidelines and the board’s regulations.

Basharat Hasan Bashir was appointed on January 1st, 2006 without open competition, NAB says.

After expiry of his consultancy contract in May 2008, Basharat Hasan Bashir illegally held the said post for almost five years without any extension, notification or regular appointment and kept on enjoying salary and all perks and privileges illegally in connivance with the management of AEDB.

Comments

comments