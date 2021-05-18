Shaukat Tarin to chair ECC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to discuss a nine-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The ECC among others will deliberate upon exemption of the Turnover Tax to Special Economic Zones, according to a document.

The ECC is also expected to consider over the gas supply from the Hoor-I Gas field.

The cabinet committee will also mull over the proposals with regard to the arrears of the K-electric, according to the paper.

The meeting will also deliberate over a summary to withdraw the late shipment surcharge on the overseas Pakistanis, sources said.

The ECC will also mull over allocation of funds for the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

The cabinet committee will consider over four supplementary grants for different ministries in the session.

Earlier in April, Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The additional charge of the finance minister was taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who replaced Omar Ayub as the energy minister.

