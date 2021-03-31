Govt likely to appoint Shaukat Tarin as SAPM on Finance

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf–led federal government has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to this development told ARY News that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering appointing Shaukat Tarin as Advisor or SAPM on Finance.

Shaukat Tarin is currently working as a member of the economic and finance committee in the PTI government.

Previously, Tarin had served as finance minister from 2009 to 2010 in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government on March 29 removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister back in December 2020.

He was sworn in as the federal minister in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) December 7 ruling that held that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government’s committees. The court had set aside a notification regarding the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) headed by Dr Shaikh.

