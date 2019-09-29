Web Analytics
KP minister visits Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) information minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday visited Qayyum Sports Complex and reviewed the arrangements for National Games, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Yousafzai, while talking to media, said that the provincial government has resumed sports’ activities after defeating terrorism. Pakistanis are a sports-loving nation and the government will provide the best facilities and good environment to sportspersons.

The minister said that the KP government has made best arrangments for the upcoming event of National Games.

