ISLAMABAD: Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Wednesday announced that the Shawwal crescent has been sighted in several parts of Pakistan and Eidul Fitr would be observed countrywide on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The official moon-sighting committee (Ruet-e-Hilal) chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made an official announcement after confirming the visibility of the crescent of Shawwal.

The Central Committee met in Islamabad.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting for the Shawwal moon.

Addressing a press conference after the central committee’s meeting ended, Maulana Azad said moon-sighting testimonies had been received from Pasni, Peshawar, Mirpurkhas, Chaman, Qila Saifullah and other areas.

Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar will be celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Thursday).

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the end of Ramazan, the month of fasting, to thank Almighty Allah.

The day dawns with special prayers after Fajr prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and pledge to make the country a citadel of Islam.

After sunrise, the faithful throng mosques, Eidgahs and open places to offer Eid prayers.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country, Eid celebrations will remain subdued and simple this year too.

NCOC Eid guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Tuesday safety guidelines for Eidul Fitr prayers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

In order to avoid crowding, two to three congregational prayers should be held at a venue with staggered timings and minimum strength.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

