Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on May 13

The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, meaning Wednesday will be the last day of Ramadan.

According to local media, Eidul-Fitr will begin on Thursday, May 13 in the Kingdom.

#BREAKING: The Shawwal crescent moon has not been sighted in #SaudiArabia on Tuesday, meaning that #Ramadan will last 30 days this year and Eid Al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13 pic.twitter.com/JqipwOwVCp — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) May 11, 2021

Eidul Fitr follows a sighting of the crescent moon, and brings an end to the dawn-to-dusk fasting of the Holy month.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior today announced a series of new fines for the violation of precautionary and preventive measures ahead of Eid.

The fines vary between SR10,000 and SR50,000 for individuals while commercial establishments will have to pay between SR10,000 and SR100,000.

The new measures are in the continuation of the penalties outlined by the ministry last year to limit gatherings that contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, a member of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars and an advisor to the royal court had said that Ramazan will last 30 days and Eidul Fitr will be observed on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Al Manea said the holy month of Ramazan started on April 13 (Tuesday) will last 30 days until Wednesday, May 12.

