Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on June 4: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that as per the ministry’s lunar calendar Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on June 4 and Eidul Fitr would fall on June 5 in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that his ministry prepared a lunar calendar for the next five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024. The minister said that they had forwarded the calendar to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and sought its recommendations within five days.

Sources said that the Council of Islamic Ideology would convene and important meeting after the Eid to review the lunar calendar and would seek suggestions from religious scholars of different schools of thought.

The CII will review the lunar calendar and will decide whether the evidence about sighting the moon with naked eye is only acceptable or sighting the crescent with equipment is also acceptable under the Islamic law.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Department of Meteorology assisted them in making the Islamic calendar.

According to the lunar calendar, in Year 2020, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 25, Eid ul Fitr on May 24 and Eid ul Azha on July 31.

In Year 2021, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 14, Eid ul Fitr on May 14 and Eid ul Azha on July 21 while in Year 2022, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 03, Eid ul Fitr on May 03 and Eid ul Azha on July 10.

In Year 2023, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 23, Eid ul Fitr on April 22 and Eid ul Azha on June 29.

In Year 2024, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 12, Eid ul Fitr on April 10 and Eid ul Azha on June 17.

