SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the use of sewage for cultivation of vegetables on the Malir riverbed.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against people growing vegetables in toxic water.

The court expressed displeasure over the authorities concerned for failing to furnish progress reports in pursuance of its previous orders. “It means that no one is discharging responsibilities,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

He said cultivation of vegetables through sewage poses risk to everyone.

The bench directed the secretary of the agricultural department to submit a comprehensive report on the matter. The court also summoned a report about outcome of vegetable samples sent for testing.

It ordered the authorities to take immediate action if anyone is found cultivating vegetables with contaminated water and submit their reports by the next hearing slated for Feb 17.

