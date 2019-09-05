SHC adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani in NAB case till Sept 17

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others till September 17, ARY News reported.

The court is hearing bail petitions of Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and others in a NAB reference.

NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer was out of the country to perform Hajj.

The Hajj operation has been completed, why the investigation officer didn’t return back yet, the court asked the prosecutor.

He is in Madina and will return to the country on September 14, NAB prosecutor replied.

The court adjourned the hearing of bail petitions till September 17.

Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income, while his brother Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and other accused have got interim bails from courts.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

