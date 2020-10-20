SHC directs Govt to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the government to address the issue of stray dogs and ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in hospitals, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court conducted the hearing of a petition today regarding the shortage of vaccines to treat patients of dog bites and the action against stray dogs.

The high court bench comprises of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked about the progress over the government’s plan of sterilization of stray dogs.

The court also questioned about the performance of the task force for action against stray dogs in the province. The bench said that the task force should step up its performance.

“It is your responsibility to save the citizens from stray dogs and ensure availability of the vaccine,” the court told the provincial secretary of local government.

Provincial Secretary of Local Government appeared before the court in the hearing today.

The bench ordered the government of Sindh to ensure supply of anti-rabies vaccines across the province.

The bench directed the KMC and DMCs to continue their crackdown against stray dogs in the city.

The court also summoned report from the government about progress on the Rabies Control Program and adjourned hearing of the case till November 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had last year ordered the concerned authorities to commence mass shooting of stray dogs following the rising number of dog bite cases.

