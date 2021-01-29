SHC grants bail before arrest to Qaim Ali Shah in power abuse case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail before arrest to former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the power abuse case, ARY News reported.

Fearing arrest in arrest in a separate corruption reference, Qaim Ali Shah moved the SHC to seek bail before arrest. The former CM was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs300,000.

The court after issuing notices to the director general National Accountability Bureau and others has directed Qaim Ali Shah to cooperate with the NAB in the probe.

According to the anti-graft body, Qaim Ali Shah is accused of abusing his powers while being CM Sindh and allowed 43 acres of land in Brohi Goth, Nazimabad.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

The senior PPP leader has won seven out of eight general elections he contested, becoming a MPA six times, and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senator once. Shah completed his 2nd term as Chief Minister of Sindh on 21 March 2013.

He was once again, for the third time, elected to the office of chief minister of Sindh after the 2013 general elections. In July 2016, the PPP leadership decided to replace Shah with Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

