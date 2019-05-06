SHC bars private schools from charging July’s fees

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred privately owned schools from charging fees for the month of July, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, SHC took up the plea filed against the private schools for charging fees for the month of July. The court said it had already stopped private schools from charging two months fees on account of summer vacations in its ruling.

Counsel of private school apprised the court, the case is under trial in the Supreme Court, “Those parents who are contacting courts, not paying fees of their children.”

To this, the Sindh High Court ordered parents to pay fees within three days and asked the schools to withdraw fees voucher of one month, issued for the period of summer vacations.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till May 20.

It may be recalled that last month, Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the privately owned schools to halt recovery of advance fees of more than one month from students.

“What is justification of getting the fees of June and July when the academic session ends in May,” the court asked. It will be unlawful to receive fees (for the period) after end of the academic session, the bench had remarked.

