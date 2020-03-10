KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has decided to suspend the bio-metric attendance system in courts across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court in a notification has announced to replace existing bio-metric system of employees’ attendance in courts in the province as a preventive measure to avoid novel coronavirus outbreak.

The high court has notified for introduction of facial identity system of attendance for the employees.

The new system of employees’ attendance will be implemented in high court and lower courts across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that in scores of countries across the globe several institutions have switched to other systems of attendance to avoid spread of the feared novel coronavirus.

Some governmental and judicial institutions in Egypt have stopped using fingerprint bio metric attendance systems nationwide amid fears of coronavirus (covid 19) outbreak in the country.

Egyptian Attorney General Hamada al-Sawy suspended the fingerprint bio metric attendance system for judges and public servants in the prosecution offices all over the country until further notice, as a preventive measure against the virus.

Moreover, the central government in India has also granted exemption to its employees till end of March from punching attendance in bio metric system.

Comments

comments