SHC commutes death sentence of man who murdered madrassa student

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) commuted on Monday the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a madrassa student into life term.

A two-judge bench of the high court heard an appeal filed by Fazl Mehmood who challenged a trial court’s verdict that found him guilty of murdering a man named Raziullah.

The court observed that the convict cannot be pardoned at any cost. A trial court had handed death sentence to Fazl for murdering Raziullah during a brawl in 2015. The Bahadurabad police had registered a case against him.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had commuted two murder convicts’ death sentence to life imprisonment. A two-judge bench of the SHC gave this verdict on appeals filed by convicts Nabeel and Bilal who sought to set aside their conviction by a special court in a 2104 murder case.

The bench rejected their appeals, commuting the death sentence handed to them to life imprisonment. A special court had awarded death sentence to both the convicts on the charge of murdering a person named Shakeel in Kalakot area of Lyari in 2014.

