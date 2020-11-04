SHC seeks report on detention of Daniel Pearl murder accused

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Sindh home department to submit a comprehensive report on a petition challenging the detention of American Journalist Daniel Pearl murder accused despite their acquittal.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice KK Agha, also summoned details of charges against them. The advocate general (AG) Sindh appeared before the court and sought three days’ time to prepare his arguments.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that the government issued a notification regarding the detention of the accused after their acquittal under the maintenance of public order (MPO) without giving any plausible reason.

The advocate general stated that the accused remained in contact with proscribed outfits.

At this, the judge remarked that the court was not talking about the past but present.

The home secretary said the provincial government is empowered to detain the accused. He said the Supreme Court gave a stay order, suspending the SHC verdict that acquitted the accused.

The hearing was adjourned until November 26.

