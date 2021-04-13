SHC gives deadline to NAB for completing inquiry against Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given a deadline to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail petition of Sharjeel Memon in a case related to NAB inquiry into allegations of illegal appointments. Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon appeared in the hearing today.

The NAB prosecutor told the high court that an inquiry is underway against Memon and it will take more time to be completed. The SHC judge gave a deadline to the anti-corruption watchdog to conclude the inquiry by April 25.

A progress report was also sought by the high court from the anti-graft watchdog.

Read: SHC removes name of Sharjeel Memon’s wife from ECL

Later, the court extended bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the hearing.

Sharjeel Memon accused of hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information minister.

Corruption cases

Sharjeel Memon has been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. NAB had filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him.

His wife and mother have been named in the case too.

NAB has also accused him of embezzling the Rs5.7 billion the information ministry paid to advertise agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time.

Comments

comments