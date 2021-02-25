SHC declares PTI’s Saifullah Abro eligible to contest Senate election

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday declared PTI candidate Saifullah Abro eligible to contest the Senate election, ARY News reported.

The nomination papers of Saifullah Abro for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh, were earlier rejected by an appellate tribunal.

A high court bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ali Khan Advocate pleaded Saifullah Abro’s challenge to the rejection of his nomination papers in Sindh High Court.

“The election tribunal has misinterpreted the national achievements,” Abro’s counsel argued.

“You should convince the court about the national achievements,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a member of the two-judge bench of the high court said.

“Apart of 13 projects, other schemes were also completed by my client in partnership,” the counsel said.

” Saifullah Abro was awarded top performance certificates,” the counsel argued. “My client has completed various projects including flyovers and bridges,” the counsel further said.

“He also built the railway line and the Kotri Industrial Area project apart of the Larkana city flyover, and railway line bridges in Kashmore and Khairpur,” the lawyer said.

Moreover, he constructed flyover bridges in Tando Adam and Hyderabad, a flyover at railway line in Nawabshah, Sukkur railway line bridge and the Rawalpindi, Islamabad metro project, Makhdoom Ali Khan said.

Earlier, Qadir Khan Mandokhel submitted advocacy papers in court on behalf of the complainant against Saifullah Abro.

Saifullah Abro, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers for the forthcoming Senate elections in the high court.

The PTI candidate said the tribunal handed the verdict without careful consideration of facts. He said he is eligible to get elected as a technocrat as he fulfills the criteria laid down for the Senate seat.

Abro had filed nomination papers on a PTI ticket to contest the Senate election from Sindh on a technocrat seat.

His nomination papers were approved by the returning officer but challenged and rejected in the appellate tribunal of the high court.

Two appeals were filed by GM Khan and Shahid Ali against Saifullah Abro’s nomination papers for the Senate seat.

