SHC directs authorities to take down billboards across Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding removal of all billboards and hoardings from public buildings and properties across the metropolis.

A two-judge SHC bench disposed of a writ petition seeking removal of billboards. The court instructed the civic authorities to take down billboards from public properties as per the apex court’s directives.

Read More: Supreme Court orders removal of billboards all over Karachi

It also directed the cantonment boards and private firms to implement the SC order.

The petitioner stated before the court that there are many places where billboards are still installed in violation of the Supreme Court order and requested the court to order the authorities to bring them down.

Read More: SC places ban on billboards on residential buildings in Karachi

On August 8, the Supreme Court had ordered removal of all advertising billboards all over the city. An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had given the order while hearing a case pertaining to illegal installation of billboards on public and private properties as well as roads across the metropolis.

