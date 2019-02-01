SHC directs NAB to look into corruption complaint against mayor

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into a complaint of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda against Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar over alleged financial wrongdoings, ARY News reported.

A high court bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh disposed of a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader seeking directives for the corruption watchdog to launch a probe against the mayor.

The bench directed the bureau to examine the petitioner’s complaint against Akhtar as per the law.

The minister’s lawyer, however, demanded the court to order an investigation into corruption allegations against the mayor on his client’s complaint.

Turning down his plea, the bench ruled, “We are not giving NAB any order. It should examine the matter as per the law.” “Your client is a federal minister and the federal government can get a probe conducted,” remarked the chief justice.

In his petition, the Karachi-based MNA had expressed concern over mismanagement of funds and alleged corruption in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He stated that the mayor is a public office holder who has been elected by the people of Karachi to look after the affairs concerning the city, including planning, development programmes, coordination, monitoring, and supervision.

The petitioner said he had evidence of Wasim Akhtar misusing powers and public funds entirely for fulfillment of ulterior motives and pleaded that the NAB be directed to conduct fair and impartial inquiry against the mayor.

