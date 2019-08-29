SHC dismisses plea against termination of Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed a petition seeking reinstatement of former mayor Karachi, Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Shafi Siddiqui while hearing the plea asked about the rules of the appointment. “Have you arrived here for joking,” learned judge asked the petitioner.

“When the appointment not made according to the rules, how the suspension could be challenged (in the court),” Justice Siddiqui questioned.

“Tell the court the relevant law under which an appointment made in this manner,” the judge further asked.

Move of dismissing Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage was challenged in the high court on Wednesday.

Petitioner Iqbal Kazmi in his plea stated that Kamal was appointed by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on August 26 and was removed from his post within a few hours, without fulfilling the legal obligations.

The petitioner sought the court to declare the move of sacking Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal as null and void and he should be given a chance to clean the city.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Mustafa Kamal and Secretary Local Government Sindh were made respondents in the petition.

On Tuesday, Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar removed Mustafa Kamal as project director for garbage disposal, a day after entrusting him with the responsibility of cleaning up the metropolis in 90 days.

After days of a war of words between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court given the fact of the mounting pressure of the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the metropolis within 90 days.

The challenge was quickly accepted by Mustafa Kamal.

