KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Sindh’s former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a case related to illegal land allotment.

The former chief is facing NAB inquiry into illegal land allotment case. Shah appeared before the court as his bail expired today. Upon plea, his interim bail was extended till January 13.

The SHC has directed the NAB to present arguments at the next hearing of the case.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Read more: NAB summons former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah: sources

The senior PPP leader has won seven out of eight general elections he contested, becoming a MPA six times, and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senator once. Shah completed his 2nd term as Chief Minister of Sindh on 21 March 2013.

He was once again, for the third time, elected to the office of chief minister of Sindh after the 2013 general elections. In July 2016, the PPP leadership decided to replace Shah with Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

Comments

comments