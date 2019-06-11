SHC extends bail of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended bail of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, till August 07, ARY News reported.

A two-judge SHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh heard the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor also submitted progress report in two inquiries against Shoro in the court.

The prosecutor told the court that a reference has been filed in one of the two inquiries against Jam Shoro.

The NAB counsel, however, complained to the court that Shoro was not cooperating in NAB inquiries.

Jam Khan Shoro, a PPP leader, facing inquiries in illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district.

In an earlier hearing of the case, NAB prosecutor told the bench that reference on one inquiry has been filed, which didn’t include the name of Shoro, because a separate reference would be filed against him.

Court ordered to set apart the two inquiries after prosecutor sought the time for separating the two inquiries.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor had told the court that three different inquiries were being carried out against the former local government minister, one of them pertained to illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

NAB said illegal allotment of plots cost the national exchequer Rs180 million. Former Director General of KDA Nasir Abbas has also been arrested in the same case.

Comments

comments