SHC extends pre-arrest bail of PPP’s Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan till March 29 in asset beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court conducted the hearing of the Manzoor Wassan’s plea against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe in assets beyond income case.

The SHC judge questioned NAB prosecutor about the progress of the investigation. The prosecutor apprised the court that the investigation is underway against the accused and the officials were seeking further guidance from the headquarters.

A summary was sent to NAB headquarters to take forward the probe against Wassan, said the prosecutor, adding that a reply will be submitted to the court after getting a response from the headquarters.

The high court ordered NAB prosecutor to submit a response in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of Manzoor Wassan and adjourned the hearing.

The PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart.

