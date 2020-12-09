Sindh govt given deadline for granting time scale, promotion to lecturers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given a deadline to the Sindh government for granting time scale and promotion to 10,000 lecturers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court heard the case against the Sindh government for not granting time scale and promotions to 10,000 lecturers.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) told the court that a summary has been prepared and forwarded to the provincial cabinet which will be approved soon.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the provincial government is going to hold its cabinet session today, however, the issue was not included in the agenda.

The SHC judge expressed outrage over the provincial government and remarked that why the issue was not included in the agenda despite the court orders.

AAG replied that it will be included in the agenda of the next cabinet meeting.

“Do you want us to issue notice to the chief minister? These are your employees and you are treating them in this way. We are going to issue contempt of court notice to the chief minister,” remarked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Justice Mazhar asked AAG that he should apprise the Sindh chief minister about the contempt of court action against him. He ordered the provincial government to immediately include the issue in its cabinet’s agenda and implement the decision.

The high court permitted the petitioner to file a contempt of court petition against the chief minister.

The additional advocate general pleaded the court for providing a chance to implement the decision. The judge remarked that it seems the court orders are deliberately being violated.

Later, the SHC gave a deadline to the Sindh government for implementing the court’s decision till December 11 and adjourned the hearing.

