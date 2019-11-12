SHC grants bail to top KMC officer

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to senior director coordination of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Masood Alam until Nov 29.

An SHC bench restrained the National Bureau Authority (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him.

Alam through his lawyer stated before the bench that he arrived at the Karachi airport along with Mayor Wasim Akhtar to board a flight to Copenhagen, Denmark to attend a four-day World Mayors’ Conference on Climate Change. But, he added, he was barred from flying out of the country by immigration staff at the airport for his name being on FIA’s stop list.

The petitioner apprehended that the corruption watchdog could implicate him in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of fire tenders and pleaded that it be restrained from arresting him.

Earlier, NAB had arrested former director general of parks and horticulture, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani and seized eight luxury vehicles, arms, property files, jewellery and official record of the KMC from his Karachi residence.

