SHC grants interim bail to Manzoor Wassan in NAB assets inquiry

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on Wednesday granted interim bail to former Sindh minister and People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan, ARY News reported.

The court forbid the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Wassan in assets inquiry against him.

The accountability bureau has launched an inquiry against Manzoor Wassan over amassing fortune, which is beyond his sources of income.

Wassan had filed a petition seeking bail from the high court in an ongoing accountability inquiry against him.

Manzoor Wassan’s counsel during the hearing argued before the high court bench that the NAB has accused his client of making assets beyond sources of income.

The executive board of NAB in a meeting in October last year had approved to conduct inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, a PPP stalwart from Khairpur and his other family members.

The NAB in January this year asked the Sindh revenue authorities, to provide complete record of properties of former provincial minister Manzoor Wassan and his other family members, including sons-in-law, his wife, sons and daughters.

According to reports, NAB Sukkur had demanded revenue authorities to submit detailed record of Wassan family’s properties to an investigation team of the NAB Sukkur.

