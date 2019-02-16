SHC hears bail petitions of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society case accused

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday heard bail petitions of accused in illegal recruitment and corruption case in Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS).

Vice Chairman of the society Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and others have filed bail petitions in the court.

The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while opposing bail pleas argued before the court that the bureau have irrefutable evidence of corruption against the accused.

The accused have been involved in financial corruption and corrupt practices, the NAB lawyer claimed. The bail to the accused would have negative impact on the case, he further said.

A reference against the accused being heard by an accountability court.

The accused in the case included former chairman FCS Nisar Morai, Abdul Saeed Khan, vice chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, Haji Wali Mohammad, Shahid Hussain, Imran Afzal, Riaz Ahmed, Amjad Iqbal and others.

The NAB prosecutor concluded his arguments in the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing and summoned the lawyers of the accused to present their arguments on February 23.

The accountability watchdog initiated investigation against former chairman Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Nisar Morai, Sultan Qamar and others on allegations of more than 400 illegal appointments and embezzlement of funds worth over Rs 500 million.

The Rangers had handed over former chairman FCS Dr Nisar Morai to police after completion of 90 days remand granted by an anti-terrorism court.

The Rangers alleged that besides his involvement in other crimes, the suspect was also actively involved in helping and funding the gang warfare in Lyari.

Dr Morai, believed to have strong links with the Sindh PPP, was appointed chief of the FCS in a controversial manner in January 2014.

