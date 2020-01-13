KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday expressed surprise over the admission policy of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition regarding admission of the students from districts of interior Sindh in Dow University.

The counsel of the university informed the court that only a student having Karachi domicile has been eligible for admission in DUHS as per the policy decided by the syndicate of the university.

A student from Karachi is eligible for admission in MBBS, BDS and Pharmacy D courses in the university, the counsel informed the court.

“Why only Karachi? Where the children from other districts will go,” the bench questioned the university’s lawyer. “A child from Sujawal should apply for medical education in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the bench questioned.

“You had earlier said that only the children of Sindh will get admission (in the university).” Now saying that only children from Karachi will be eligible for admission,” the court remarked.

“Each division have its own separate university,” the university counsel said.

“Why an intending student could not get admission in the university on merit,” the bench asked the counsel.

” I am not aware of the matter anymore, I will inform the court after getting further information,” the counsel said.

The bench summoned the admission policy from the university authorities on January 28.

The court was hearing a petition against the admission policy of Dow University, which said that the entrance policy of the institution was violation of the University Act 2004.

The petitioner said that the students of the districts of interior Sindh were not allowed to sit in the entrance test of the university.

