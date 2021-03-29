Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SHC wants mechanism for monitoring of restaurants

shc sheesha restaurants

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Sindh government to devise a mechanism to check the use of sheesha and other illegal activities at restaurants.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against the use of sheesha (hookah) and other illegal activities at a restaurant located on Super Highway.

“Why don’t police monitor these restaurants?” Justice Mazhar asked the Sindh government’s focal person.

Also Read: Supreme Court seeks govt report on import of sheesha ingredients

The focal person asked the court for some time to submit a report in this regard, which the SHC bench granted and directed the SHO Site Super Highway to personally visit a restaurant, where the petitioner complained sheesha is being used, and submit a report.

At a previous hearing, the court had rejected the police’s report on the use of sheesha at the restaurant.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

’50 billion trees’: Saudi Crown Prince discusses Green Initiative with…

International

Negligent malls to face closure for allowing shoppers beyond capacity

Health

4,525 Covid cases, 41 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

International

Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs

[X] Close