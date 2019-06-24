SHC hears plea seeking ban on sale, making of Gutka

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition seeking ban on the sale and manufacturing of Gutka in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The high court was hearing two petitions filed by a cancer patient Naseem Hyder seeking ban on Gutka and another from the dealers of Gutka.

The court had clubbed two petitions on the same matter.

Justice Hassan Azhar, during the hearing, asked Gutka seller, “Are you unaware that Gutka is hazardous for health and causing mouth cancer?”

“How can the court grant you permission to sell this dangerous thing,” the bench asked Gutka sellers.

The counsel of petitioner argued in the court that his client suffering from cancer and now involved in a struggle for his life while hanging between life and death.

He pleaded to the court to impose ban on manufacturing and sale of Gutka in the city.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for indefinite period.

The court in another case in December last year had directed the Sindh advocate general, law secretary and others to file comments with regard to promulgation of the law which banned the sale and manufacturing of Gutka and Mainpuri in the province.

The court had issued direction on a petition against sale and manufacture of Gutka and Mainpuri in Thatta district.

The Thatta police had filed a compliance report in the SHC about a campaign launched against Gutka and Mainpuri sellers and manufacturers and legal action against them in the district.

The court had observed that the manufacture and sale of Gutka and Mainpuri was indeed a serious issue and since no proper legislation had been made in this regard, the perpetrators were feeling free to continue playing with the lives of people, especially young persons, as they thought that even if they were caught, they would be freed either after paying a small amount as fine or facing confinement for few days.

Gutka is a preparation of chewing tobacco made of crushed areca nut, tobacco, catechu, paraffin wax, slaked lime and sweet or savory flavourings.

