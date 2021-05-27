SHC bans heavy stone crushing machinery in Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday banned heavy machinery being used for stone crushing in the province, ARY News reported.

The residents of Sukkur moved the two-member bench of the Sindh high court (SHC) against cutting of mountains and stone crushing. They stated that explosive was being used in cutting mountains which is a hazard to the environment and can result into damage to the nearby buildings.

The double bench of the Sindh high court (SHC), while announcing the reserved verdict, declared the heavy machinery used for stone crushing in Sindh as a hazard to the environment.

The court ordered to immediately ban heavy crushing machinery in the province. The Sindh high court bench has ordered deputy commissioners of all districts to present their reports regarding the closure of heavy stone crushing machinery.

Read more: Supreme Court denies permission for stone crushing in Margalla Hills

Earlier, the Supreme Court had denied a petition seeking permission for stone crushing in Margalla Hills.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that the entire Margalla Hills would be crushed to the ground if permission issued for crushing.

“While traveling on the motorway the view of the crushed Margalla Hills causes a heartache,” the chief justice said. “In the first step they make a hill barren with tree cutting and then entire hill detonated,” the top judge remarked.

Comments

comments