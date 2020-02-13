SHC admonishes IGP Sindh for delaying DNA process in rape cases  

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has expressed its dismay over the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday over delaying the DNA test process during the probe of rape cases province-wide, ARY NEWS reported.

Hearing a petition into a case regarding strict punishment for accused involved in sexual abuse of women, the court summoned the IGP Sindh and secretary home to appear in person at the proceedings.

SHC Judge Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked them as to why reforms were not made and delay is being made in registration of rape victims’ cases.

During the proceedings, a victim’s counsel claimed that the police was charging amount for handing over the DNA test reports. To this, the judge asked the secretary home if there is an issue of funds.

He said that although may laws were made from the provincial authorities, however, still there is a severe lacuna in their implementation process. “Even the witnesses are yet to get protection.”

Saying that there is no screening process in the rape cases, the judge asked about the remedy in a case if an investigation officer refuses to conduct a DNA test.

To this, the IGP Sindh said the DNAs were performed in several rape cases and they are acting upon the laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Kaleem Imam said that Karachi and Jamshoro varsities are conducting the DNAs from their own funds and he was completely following the 760 rape cases registered across the province.

The court while referring to a particular case said that the IO did not conduct a DNA in the case for six months despite a particular timeframe for it to determine the victim’s claim.

“Under these procedures, it looks that you people are damaging the cases and then people will blame the courts for letting the criminals go,” the judge said.

The court admonished the police authorities for their non-serious behaviour saying as to how a conviction could be made in such cases if there is a delay of two years in DNA reports.

The IGP Sindh offered the court to submit a detailed report regarding progress in all rape cases registered in the province within a week.

