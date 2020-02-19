SHC seeks revenue board’s report into illegal occupation of KU land  

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the provincial Board of Revenue (BoR) to submit record into the alleged illegal occupation of a University of Karachi (KU) land meant for research purpose, ARY NEWS reported.

During a hearing into the case today, the court directed the member BoR to submit a report into the matter by midday today. The court remarked that it was unfortunate that no action was taken against land grabbers and only innocent people had to face the cases against them.

“Former Karachi University Vice Chancellor Zafar Saeed purchased this land for research purpose and had filed a petition against its illegal occupation,” the bench remarked adding that years have passed since then and even he got retired from the service.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi said that they want to end the illegal occupation of the land and fulfil the retired professor’s desire to utilize it for the research purpose.

A counsel of the BoR in his arguments said that the apex court has given a stay order on the matter and they could not allow any alternative land in this regard. The court directed him to submit the revenue authority’s report and apex court orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that that the Karachi University has been ranked on 251st position in the list of top 500 universities of Asia.

As per Britain’s organization QS World University Rankings for 2019, Karachi University (KU) was included in Asia’s 260 best universities.

Due to its topnotch and quality research and academics, KU was further ranked on the 9th spot among other 23 Pakistani universities which were the part of the QS ranking for Asian universities.

