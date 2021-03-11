SHC warns sending IO behind bars over failure to recover missing girl

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has warned sending the investigation officer (IO) behind bars in the next hearing if he fails to recover the girl, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a petition filed to recover a missing minor girl. During the hearing, the mother of the missing girl pleaded with the court for taking action to bring back her daughter Asma.

She complained of being neglected by the police department for making any progress for her daughter’s recovery.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto expressed extreme outrage over the police department and remarked the police department has failed to find a trace of the missing girl for one year.

He maintained that the investigation officer (IO) will be sent to jail if the girl was not recovered till the next hearing. The court also summoned the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation in the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till April 15.

Comments

comments