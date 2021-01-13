Web Analytics
SHC issues notices on petition against sale of acid

Sale of Acid

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, the home secretary and other official respondents on a petition against sale of acid.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition filed by an acid attack survivor, Ahmar Iqbal.

Also Read: Man hurls acid on sisters over refusing marriage proposal

The petitioner said that acid is being sold openly at multiple shops across the province in violation of laws and pleaded with the court to issue directives for the respondents to stop sale of this harmful chemical.

“Acid is also used for washing clothes and washroom,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

Also Read: Pakistani makeup artist pays tribute to acid attack survivors

At this, the petitioner’s lawyer said that they want ban on sale of the acid that burns human body. The court noted this was a provincial matter and asked the state lawyer to look into it.

