SHC gives go-ahead to judicial inquiry in Nimrita case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to a judicial inquiry into the Nimrita death case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Larkana’s District and Sessions Judge had sought the high court’s permission for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The Sindh government had written a letter to the District and Sessions Judge, Larkana requesting the judicial probe.

Two students have been arrested on suspicion in the alleged murder case of Nimrita Chandani, a BDS student at the Bibi Aseefa Dental College, who was found dead in her hostel room.

It is to mention here that the family of the dental student have refused to register a case of the incident.

They informed the DIG and SSP concerned their decision during their meeting on the matter.

According to sources privy to the matter, Nimrita’s roommates and side roommate have recorded their statements.

Nimrita’s roommates stuck to their previous recorded statements on the matter.

One of the roommates reiterated that she had untied a dupatta from around Nimrita’s neck after she was discovered inside the hostel room.

Sources revealed that the room was locked from the inside and Nimrita’s friends called upon the security guard for help, who then broke into the room and discovered the dead body.

